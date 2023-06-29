Alpha Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.05 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Alpha Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,148 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF accounts for 2.1% of Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $3,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Five Oceans Advisors boosted its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 69,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 174.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000.
Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $41.91 on Thursday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $39.65 and a 12-month high of $45.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.12 and its 200-day moving average is $42.23.
Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile
The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.
