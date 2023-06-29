Almonty Industries (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.46

Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF – Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.46 and traded as high as $0.46. Almonty Industries shares last traded at $0.46, with a volume of 16,138 shares traded.

Almonty Industries Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.50.

About Almonty Industries

(Free Report)

Almonty Industries Inc engages in mining, processing, and shipping tungsten concentrate. It owns interests in the Los Santos mine located near Salamanca, Spain; the Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine situated in Covilha and Castelo Branco, Portugal; the Sangdong tungsten mine located in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea; and the Valtreixal tin and tungsten project located in Zamora province, Western Spain.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Almonty Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almonty Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.