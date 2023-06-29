Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the May 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Stock Performance
ERH remained flat at $10.01 during midday trading on Thursday. 14,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,012. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $13.12.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 12th.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Company Profile
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
