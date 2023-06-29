AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Major Shareholder Gilead Sciences, Inc. Acquires 2,930,870 Shares

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Free Report) major shareholder Gilead Sciences, Inc. acquired 2,930,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $10,990,762.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,635,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,382,322.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
AlloVir Stock Up 2.2 %
NASDAQ ALVR traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $3.28. 949,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,785. AlloVir, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $10.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.97.
AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03. As a group, analysts expect that AlloVir, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, SVB Securities increased their price target on shares of AlloVir from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.
Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.
