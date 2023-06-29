Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Given New C$76.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ATD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. CIBC upped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$73.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$71.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$73.08.

ATD traded down C$0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$67.84. 657,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,305,625. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$66.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$64.27. The company has a market cap of C$66.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.54. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12-month low of C$49.58 and a 12-month high of C$68.90.

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( TSE:ATD Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C$0.36. The business had revenue of C$22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$20.97 billion. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 4.02%. Research analysts forecast that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 3.8010061 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia, as well as stores operated under the Circle K banner in Cambodia, Egypt, Guam, Guatemala, Honduras, Indonesia, Jamaica, Macau, Mexico, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam.

