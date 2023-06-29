Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Rating Increased to Buy at DNB Markets

Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ALFVY. Danske cut shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Handelsbanken raised shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alfa Laval Corporate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $283.20.
Alfa Laval Corporate Stock Performance
Shares of ALFVY traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.22. 8,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,928. Alfa Laval Corporate has a 52 week low of $22.73 and a 52 week high of $37.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.78. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
Alfa Laval Corporate Company Profile
Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.
