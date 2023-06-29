Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Rating Increased to Buy at DNB Markets

Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ALFVY. Danske cut shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Handelsbanken raised shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alfa Laval Corporate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $283.20.

Alfa Laval Corporate Stock Performance

Shares of ALFVY traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.22. 8,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,928. Alfa Laval Corporate has a 52 week low of $22.73 and a 52 week high of $37.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.78. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Alfa Laval Corporate Company Profile

Alfa Laval Corporate ( OTCMKTS:ALFVY Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Alfa Laval Corporate had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alfa Laval Corporate will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

