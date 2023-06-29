Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb decreased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,041,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,521 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb owned approximately 0.62% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $40,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.03. 154,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,237. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $32.25 and a 12-month high of $42.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.84.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.