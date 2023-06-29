Aleafia Health (TSE:AH) Trading Down 20%

Aleafia Health Inc. (TSE:AH – Free Report) was down 20% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 397,494 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 155% from the average daily volume of 155,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Aleafia Health Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,346.08, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of C$8.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.83.

Aleafia Health Company Profile

Aleafia Health Inc operates as a cannabis health and wellness products and services company in Canada and internationally. Its product portfolio includes cannabis oils, capsules, edibles, cannabis-infused sublingual strips, and vape cartridges; bath bombs and soft gels; hang dried, hand trimmed, long cured, and small batch dried flower; and concentrates.

