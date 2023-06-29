Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.34 Per Share

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Stock Performance

AD.UN stock traded up C$0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$15.33. The company had a trading volume of 38,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,574. The firm has a market cap of C$697.21 million, a PE ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.91. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a 1-year low of C$14.61 and a 1-year high of C$18.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.99 and a 200-day moving average price of C$16.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$23.00 to C$23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Company Profile

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

