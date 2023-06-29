Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) Shares Down 5.6%

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MIMO – Free Report) dropped 5.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 803,941 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,732,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barrington Research cut Airspan Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Airspan Networks ( NYSE:MIMO Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $24.77 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airspan Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Airspan Networks by 30.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,033,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 238,515 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Airspan Networks by 26.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 15,148 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Airspan Networks by 13.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Airspan Networks during the first quarter worth about $49,000. 65.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Airspan Networks

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc designs and produces wireless network equipment for 4G and 5G networks for mainstream public telecommunications service providers and private network implementations. It offers a range of 4G and 5G network build and network densification products with a portfolio of software and hardware tools for indoor and outdoor, compact femto, pico, micro, and macro base stations, as well as fixed wireless access and backhaul solutions portfolio for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications.

