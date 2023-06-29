Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

AIRT stock opened at $26.60 on Friday. Air T has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $28.95. The company has a market cap of $75.01 million, a P/E ratio of 71.89 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.99 and a 200 day moving average of $24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Air T by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Air T by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Air T by 20.0% in the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Air T by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2022, this segment had 72 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

