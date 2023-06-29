Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.75

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 1.75 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, August 14th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th.

Air Products and Chemicals has raised its dividend by an average of 11.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 42 consecutive years. Air Products and Chemicals has a dividend payout ratio of 55.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Air Products and Chemicals to earn $12.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.0%.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.0 %

APD stock opened at $291.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Air Products and Chemicals has a twelve month low of $218.88 and a twelve month high of $328.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $291.09.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 70,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,519,000 after buying an additional 5,223 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,425,000. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 53,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,487,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

