Aion (AION) Trading 314.5% Higher This Week

Aion (AION) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 29th. In the last week, Aion has traded up 314.5% against the dollar. Aion has a total market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $2,858.17 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.90 or 0.00152989 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00049719 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00029979 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00012460 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003363 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.