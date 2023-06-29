AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Releases Earnings Results

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. AeroVironment updated its FY24 guidance to $2.30-$2.60 EPS.

AeroVironment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $94.71 on Thursday. AeroVironment has a 1 year low of $70.08 and a 1 year high of $112.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the third quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the first quarter valued at approximately $331,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. KLR Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AeroVironment Company Profile

AVAV has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James raised AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

