AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Releases Earnings Results

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAVFree Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. AeroVironment updated its FY24 guidance to $2.30-$2.60 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $94.71 on Thursday. AeroVironment has a 1 year low of $70.08 and a 1 year high of $112.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the third quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the first quarter valued at approximately $331,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. KLR Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

AVAV has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James raised AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

