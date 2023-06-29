AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Releases Earnings Results

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. AeroVironment updated its FY24 guidance to $2.30-$2.60 EPS.
AeroVironment Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $94.71 on Thursday. AeroVironment has a 1 year low of $70.08 and a 1 year high of $112.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.36.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the third quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the first quarter valued at approximately $331,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. KLR Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.
AeroVironment Company Profile
AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).
