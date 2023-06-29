AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.30-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $630-$660 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $601.15 million.

AeroVironment Stock Up 4.9 %

AVAV stock opened at $94.71 on Thursday. AeroVironment has a 1-year low of $70.08 and a 1-year high of $112.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.47 and its 200-day moving average is $93.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AeroVironment will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of AeroVironment

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised AeroVironment from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on AeroVironment from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $114.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVAV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

About AeroVironment

(Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.