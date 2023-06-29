AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.30-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $630-$660 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $601.15 million.
AeroVironment Stock Up 4.9 %
AVAV stock opened at $94.71 on Thursday. AeroVironment has a 1-year low of $70.08 and a 1-year high of $112.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.47 and its 200-day moving average is $93.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AeroVironment will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVAV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.
AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).
