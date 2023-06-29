AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.52 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 2.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. AeroVironment updated its FY24 guidance to $2.30-$2.60 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $94.71 on Thursday. AeroVironment has a 1 year low of $70.08 and a 1 year high of $112.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.37.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AeroVironment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in AeroVironment in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in AeroVironment during the second quarter valued at $186,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

