AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.52 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. AeroVironment updated its FY24 guidance to $2.30-$2.60 EPS.
NASDAQ:AVAV traded up $4.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $99.10. 77,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,401. AeroVironment has a 1-year low of $74.56 and a 1-year high of $112.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.47 and a 200 day moving average of $93.37.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 7.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,941 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 168.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AeroVironment during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 14.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,487 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.
AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).
