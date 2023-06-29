AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. AeroVironment’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. AeroVironment updated its FY24 guidance to $2.30-$2.60 EPS.

AeroVironment Stock Up 4.9 %

NASDAQ AVAV opened at $94.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. AeroVironment has a 12-month low of $70.08 and a 12-month high of $112.39.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AVAV shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in AeroVironment by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,122,000 after purchasing an additional 50,419 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in AeroVironment by 4,082.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 15,923 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in AeroVironment by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 6,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in AeroVironment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $993,000,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in AeroVironment by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,686 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

