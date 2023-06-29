aelf (ELF) Price Reaches $0.27

aelf (ELF) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. aelf has a total market capitalization of $169.75 million and approximately $4.87 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, aelf has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. One aelf token can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000894 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get aelf alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008849 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002508 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000028 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000893 BTC.

About aelf

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 622,196,264 tokens. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.