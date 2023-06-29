AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on AECOM from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.
AECOM Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE ACM traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,329,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. AECOM has a twelve month low of $61.96 and a twelve month high of $92.16. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.12.
Institutional Trading of AECOM
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in AECOM in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in AECOM by 80.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in AECOM by 96.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AECOM Company Profile
AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.
