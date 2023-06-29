ADVFN (LON:AFN) Shares Down 8.9%

ADVFN Plc (LON:AFN – Free Report) shares were down 8.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 20.10 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 20.50 ($0.26). Approximately 20,075 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 12,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.50 ($0.29).

ADVFN Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £9.43 million, a P/E ratio of -300.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 24.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 31.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

About ADVFN

ADVFN Plc, together with subsidiaries, develops and provides financial information primarily through the Internet and research services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers stock, crypto, forex, and commodity market information to the private investors, and other international retail markets.

