Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC cut its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,889 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 151.0% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMD. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $98.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wedbush increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.06.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 0.7 %

In related news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total value of $9,382,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,424,864 shares in the company, valued at $179,504,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total value of $9,382,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,424,864 shares in the company, valued at $179,504,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $2,741,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,633,603.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 291,973 shares of company stock worth $33,708,784 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

AMD stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $110.98. 18,645,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,946,199. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.72 billion, a PE ratio of 485.43, a P/E/G ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.92. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $132.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

