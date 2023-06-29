Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 36,653.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 841,648 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 839,358 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.18% of Adobe worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in Adobe by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Erste Group Bank raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. TheStreet raised Adobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $511.19.

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $483.65. 852,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,407,364. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $518.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.85 billion, a PE ratio of 46.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $407.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $373.53.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $143,604,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,272 shares of company stock worth $21,895,444 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

