ADF Group (TSE:DRX) Sets New 1-Year High at $3.84

ADF Group Inc. (TSE:DRX – Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$3.84 and last traded at C$3.82, with a volume of 21331 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.70.
ADF Group Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.36. The firm has a market cap of C$69.91 million, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.86, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.82.
ADF Group (TSE:DRX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$80.27 million during the quarter. ADF Group had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.10%. Sell-side analysts expect that ADF Group Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.
ADF Group Announces Dividend
About ADF Group
ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections in Canada and the United States. It also fabricates and installs complex steel structures and heavy steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork services. In addition, the company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction industry, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures.
