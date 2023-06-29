ADF Group (TSE:DRX) Sets New 1-Year High at $3.84

ADF Group Inc. (TSE:DRX – Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$3.84 and last traded at C$3.82, with a volume of 21331 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.70.

ADF Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.36. The firm has a market cap of C$69.91 million, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.86, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.82.

ADF Group (TSE:DRX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$80.27 million during the quarter. ADF Group had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.10%. Sell-side analysts expect that ADF Group Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

ADF Group Announces Dividend

About ADF Group

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. ADF Group’s payout ratio is currently 4.08%.

ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections in Canada and the United States. It also fabricates and installs complex steel structures and heavy steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork services. In addition, the company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction industry, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures.

