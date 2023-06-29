Achain (ACT) Trading 1.9% Lower This Week

Achain (ACT) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. Achain has a market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $247,047.81 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Achain has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. One Achain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008843 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000243 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001993 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002570 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Achain (ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

