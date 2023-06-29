Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Shares Sold by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC decreased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,656 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $4,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

Shares of ASO opened at $52.82 on Thursday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.82 and a fifty-two week high of $69.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.31. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.35). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 5.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASO. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, President Michael P. Mullican sold 65,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $3,312,069.96. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 109,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,363.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $52,429.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,606. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Michael P. Mullican sold 65,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $3,312,069.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 109,304 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,363.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,859 shares of company stock valued at $6,410,100 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Further Reading

