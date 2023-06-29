Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, an increase of 259.4% from the May 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 519.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 7,427 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 22.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 42,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 7,741 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 6.2% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 141,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 8,195 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IAF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.21. 12,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,763. Abrdn Australia Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $3.74 and a 1 year high of $5.35.

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Announces Dividend

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.35%.

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.

