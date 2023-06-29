Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Hits New 1-Year High at $38.20

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.20 and last traded at $37.90, with a volume of 356318 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ANF shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.86 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.41. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 42.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,951 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 8,902 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 41.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 318,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,179,000 after purchasing an additional 93,600 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 252,944 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,092,000 after purchasing an additional 48,078 shares during the period. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 868,421 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,781,000 after buying an additional 261,824 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.