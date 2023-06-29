919 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Acquired by Horan Securities Inc.

Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verum Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 105,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after buying an additional 8,613 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 20,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 519,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,011,000 after buying an additional 14,343 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 57,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $57.86 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.15 and a 200 day moving average of $58.29. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.31 and a fifty-two week high of $59.10.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1523 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

