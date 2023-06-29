888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Short Interest Down 92.1% in June

888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a decline of 92.1% from the May 31st total of 409,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on 888 from GBX 165 ($2.10) to GBX 180 ($2.29) in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

888 Price Performance

Shares of EIHDF stock remained flat at $1.40 during trading hours on Thursday. 888 has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day moving average is $0.99.

888 Company Profile

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions in the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It operates through three segments Retail, UK Online, and International. The company engages in the operation of gaming machines; and sports betting, casino, poker, and other gaming products, as well as offers telephone betting services.

Featured Articles

