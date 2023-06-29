8,100 Shares in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Acquired by MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 351,469.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 703,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,768,000 after buying an additional 702,938 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 527,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,142,000 after buying an additional 137,514 shares during the period. Theory Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,469,000. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,816,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 781.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 58,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after buying an additional 52,144 shares during the period.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Price Performance

Invesco Water Resources ETF stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.61. The company had a trading volume of 6,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,860. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.72 and a fifty-two week high of $55.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.75 and its 200-day moving average is $52.76.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.1161 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

