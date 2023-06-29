675 Shares in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Purchased by Carderock Capital Management Inc.

Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 675 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 0.1 %

Expeditors International of Washington stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $119.07. The stock had a trading volume of 186,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,342. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.08 and a 52-week high of $120.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.67. The stock has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.99.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.12. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.24%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 18.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXPD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $101.00.

Insider Transactions at Expeditors International of Washington

In other news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total transaction of $152,026.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,965.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,608 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total value of $189,567.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at $646,508.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 1,290 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total transaction of $152,026.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,965.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,077 shares of company stock worth $5,117,562. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

