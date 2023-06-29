5,918 Shares in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHCV) Acquired by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHCV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GEHCV. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $56.00 on Thursday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.00 and a 52 week high of $66.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.00.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc operates as a medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions provider. Its products, services, and solutions enable clinicians to make informed decisions, improving patient care from diagnosis to therapy and monitoring. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

