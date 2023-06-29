49,822 Shares in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Acquired by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 49,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC owned about 0.06% of Jackson Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Jackson Financial by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 18,271 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Jackson Financial by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Jackson Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $1,880,000. 76.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Jackson Financial from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Jackson Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE JXN opened at $29.80 on Thursday. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.56 and a 52-week high of $49.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.14 and a 200-day moving average of $36.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.93 by ($0.78). Jackson Financial had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company had revenue of ($749.00) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.32%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Don W. Cummings sold 9,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total transaction of $367,424.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,410. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gregory T. Durant acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.46 per share, for a total transaction of $91,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,284.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Don W. Cummings sold 9,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total transaction of $367,424.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jackson Financial Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

