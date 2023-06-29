30,005 Shares in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Bought by RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 156,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Stock Performance

PCY opened at $19.43 on Thursday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.03 and its 200 day moving average is $19.15.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

