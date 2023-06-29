2,519 Shares in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Purchased by Johnson Midwest Financial LLC

Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at about $299,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 22.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,658,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,511,000 after purchasing an additional 307,803 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 107,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 112,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. 54.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.18.

The Carlyle Group Trading Up 0.7 %

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $31.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.67. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $39.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.11.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $754.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This is a boost from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.63%.

Insider Activity at The Carlyle Group

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $172,240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,482,732 shares in the company, valued at $558,292,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 27.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.