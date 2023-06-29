17,546 Shares in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Acquired by Donald L. Hagan LLC

Donald L. Hagan LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 17,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,000. Nutrien makes up about 0.7% of Donald L. Hagan LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Nutrien by 55.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Nutrien by 0.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Van Strum & Towne Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 14,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NTR shares. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.50.

Nutrien Stock Performance

NYSE NTR opened at $59.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.87. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $52.23 and a 1 year high of $102.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.88.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 18.86%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 16.64%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

Featured Stories

