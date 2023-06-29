1,317 Shares in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Acquired by Johnson Midwest Financial LLC

Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 1,423.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 56.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Trading Down 1.0 %

TECK opened at $40.86 on Thursday. Teck Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $24.72 and a twelve month high of $49.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.01). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America cut their price target on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Teck Resources to C$69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Benchmark raised their price target on Teck Resources from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.25.

Teck Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.