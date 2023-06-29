1,289 Shares in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Purchased by FSC Wealth Advisors LLC

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JEPQ. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,348,890,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Derbend Asset Management raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 215,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,724,000 after purchasing an additional 14,339 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 20,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEPQ opened at $47.90 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.57 and a 200-day moving average of $44.20. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $39.61 and a 1 year high of $49.97.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Announces Dividend

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.3628 dividend. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.