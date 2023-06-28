Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Bought by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 466.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 504 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.84.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Yum! Brands stock opened at $134.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.91 and its 200-day moving average is $131.72. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $143.24. The company has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.08). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total value of $544,488.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,962,442.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.87, for a total transaction of $531,603.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,846,072.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,920 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total transaction of $544,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,962,442.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,573 shares of company stock valued at $3,610,508 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

See Also

