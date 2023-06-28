Yourgene Health (LON:YGEN) Trading Up 2.2%

Yourgene Health Plc (LON:YGEN – Get Rating) was up 2.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.23 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.23 ($0.00). Approximately 509,605 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 20,008,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.23 ($0.00).

Yourgene Health Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.23 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.16 million, a P/E ratio of -22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.62.

About Yourgene Health

(Get Rating)

Yourgene Health Plc, a molecular diagnostic company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene analysis techniques for prenatal screening and other applications in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It develops in vitro diagnostic products, such as IONA Test, a non-invasive pre-natal test (NIPT) for Down's syndrome, Edwards' syndrome, and Patau's Syndrome in pregnant women; Cystic Fibrosis Screening tests; Rapid Aneuploidy Analysis, a confirmatory diagnostic test carried out after amniocentesi; and Recurrent Pregnancy Loss, a PCR assay for the routine diagnosis of the six most common chromosomes related to pregnancy loss, as well as DPYD genotyping products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yourgene Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yourgene Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.