XSGD (XSGD) Price Reaches $0.73 on Major Exchanges

XSGD (XSGD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. XSGD has a market capitalization of $64.89 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XSGD token can now be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00002442 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, XSGD has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XSGD Profile

XSGD’s genesis date was October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,391,260 tokens. The official website for XSGD is www.straitsx.com. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here. XSGD’s official message board is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog.

XSGD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar-backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

