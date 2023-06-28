XPO (NYSE:XPO) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Bank of America upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Bank of America now has a $65.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $57.00. XPO traded as high as $57.14 and last traded at $56.71, with a volume of 77334 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.49.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on XPO from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut XPO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on XPO from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded XPO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, 58.com restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of XPO in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.52.

Get XPO alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $85,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,752. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

XPO Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MFN Partners Management LP increased its holdings in shares of XPO by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 7,200,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $524,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925,000 shares during the period. Cercano Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPO by 308.0% in the 1st quarter. Cercano Management LLC now owns 2,543,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,866 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of XPO in the 4th quarter valued at $38,745,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of XPO in the 1st quarter valued at $34,825,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPO by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,077,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,354 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 39.93% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About XPO

(Get Rating)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.