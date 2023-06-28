XOMA Co. (XOMAO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 on July 17th

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.5234 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th.

XOMA Price Performance

XOMA stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 786 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,453. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.11. XOMA has a 12 month low of $21.75 and a 12 month high of $25.60.

Get XOMA alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CIO Bradley Sitko acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.13 per share, for a total transaction of $25,695.00. Following the acquisition, the executive now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $59,955. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 7,818 shares of company stock worth $157,134.

About XOMA

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.