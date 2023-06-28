Xiaobin Wu Sells 1,495 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) COO Xiaobin Wu sold 1,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total transaction of $272,643.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Xiaobin Wu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BeiGene alerts:

On Wednesday, June 7th, Xiaobin Wu sold 3,291 shares of BeiGene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.73, for a total transaction of $739,586.43.

On Monday, May 8th, Xiaobin Wu sold 7,000 shares of BeiGene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.72, for a total transaction of $1,776,040.00.

BeiGene Stock Performance

Shares of BGNE stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,570. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.20. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $124.46 and a 12-month high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($3.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.66) by $0.32. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 123.48% and a negative return on equity of 41.58%. The business had revenue of $447.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($4.24) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BGNE. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BeiGene from $325.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of BeiGene from $213.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of BeiGene from $230.10 to $263.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BeiGene

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in BeiGene by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,734,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,370,000 after buying an additional 703,530 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in BeiGene by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,408,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,714,000 after buying an additional 198,778 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its stake in BeiGene by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,109,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,286,000 after buying an additional 143,507 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BeiGene by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,114,000 after buying an additional 98,316 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in BeiGene by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 775,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,222,000 after buying an additional 314,764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.67% of the company’s stock.

About BeiGene

(Get Rating)

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; Tislelizumab to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.