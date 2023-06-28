Wrapped HBAR Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.56 Billion (WHBAR)

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 28th. Wrapped HBAR has a total market cap of $1.56 billion and approximately $133,955.07 worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped HBAR token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0490 or 0.00000163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped HBAR has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped HBAR Profile

Wrapped HBAR launched on August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,755,152,664 tokens. The official message board for Wrapped HBAR is hedera.com/blog. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera. The official website for Wrapped HBAR is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wrapped HBAR Token Trading

