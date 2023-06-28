Wrapped BNB 24 Hour Volume Reaches $100.17 Million (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. During the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. One Wrapped BNB token can now be purchased for about $228.15 or 0.00758933 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $605.28 million and $100.17 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s launch date was September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 2,652,923 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

