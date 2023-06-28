WOO Network Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $21.76 Million (WOO)

WOO Network (WOO) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 28th. In the last week, WOO Network has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. WOO Network has a total market capitalization of $374.46 million and approximately $21.76 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOO Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000722 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About WOO Network

WOO Network’s launch date was October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,250,658,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,713,036,857 tokens. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @woonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x. WOO Network’s official website is woo.org. The official message board for WOO Network is medium.com/woonetwork.

WOO Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network, rebranded from Wootrade, features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOO Network directly using US dollars.

