Wojak Finance (WOJ) Trading 2.5% Lower This Week

Wojak Finance (WOJ) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. Wojak Finance has a market cap of $27.25 million and $10,242.88 worth of Wojak Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wojak Finance token can now be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Wojak Finance has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Wojak Finance

Wojak Finance was first traded on September 20th, 2021. Wojak Finance’s total supply is 4,881,768,291 tokens. The official website for Wojak Finance is woj.finance. Wojak Finance’s official Twitter account is @wojfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Wojak Finance is medium.com/@wojtoken.

According to CryptoCompare, “The $WOJ token is a charity token, it's designed to help educate users to learn to earn, #WojakToken is based on the BEP20 standard. Using $WOJ tokens the holders can enjoy multiple benefits from within the wojak finance ecosystem, as it may be used as the governance token in the future.”

