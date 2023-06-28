WMG Financial Advisors LLC Sells 5,555 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,555 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 11.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,126 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,452 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,621,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 36.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,037,000 after acquiring an additional 36,184 shares in the last quarter. 55.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PRU stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.89. 310,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,295,936. The company has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 962.89, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.25 and its 200 day moving average is $90.78. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.37 and a 1 year high of $110.96.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 14.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,555.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRU has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

